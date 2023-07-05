GBI investigating death of 3-month-old child in Toccoa

TOCCOA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a three-month-old child.

On Wednesday, June 28, at approximately 5:44 p.m. officers from the Toccoa Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive child at 518 W. Currahee Street.

Officers started to perform CPR on the child until EMS crews arrived.

EMS workers took the child to Stephens County Hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

While officers were speaking with the mother and witnesses, investigators were called to the scene and to the hospital.

No information about the cause of death has been released.

The case is still active and the investigation is ongoing.

