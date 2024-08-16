GBI investigating 3 shootings involving law enforcement in 2 hours

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to three shootings involving law enforcement officers in a matter of hours late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The first of those shootings happened in Laurens County in central Georgia just before 10:30 p.m.

Laurens County deputies say they were called to a home on Sudie Pearl Jones Road, but the suspect, 31-year-old Curtis “CJ” Purvis Jr., had left.

While deputies were talking to the victim, Purvis drove up and hit another car and the victim’s father. Before he made contact with the father, the deputy shot the car. Purvis then got out of the car, went into the home and stabbed the victim. When he came back out with the knife, the officer shot him. Purvis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing victim and his father were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are unclear.

Less than an hour later in Brookhaven, police responded to reports of a burglary. By the time they arrived, the suspects and a friend of the homeowner had opened fire on one another, but no one was hurt.

The four suspects then led police on a chase before crashing the car. One of them, 19-year-old Albert Eugene Burns, was shot twice by a Brookhaven officer. Two of them, 22-year-old Davion Harper and 18-year-old Tyson Kirksey, were arrested. The fourth suspect managed to get away from the police.

Burns is currently in critical condition.

Just after midnight, deputies in Gordon County were also involved in a shooting.

They responded to a domestic dispute and when they got there, found a woman with a gun. While they talked to her, she pointed the gun at deputies several times. After one of those instances, a deputy shot her.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

