GBI: High-ranking gang member ordered beating from Georgia jail

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Ghost Face Gangsters faces several new charges after penning a letter from jail ordering the beating of another gang member on the outside, the GBI said.
Tyler Estes, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit battery and two counts of violating Georgia’s criminal street gang statute after a letter he sent from the Meriwether County jail was intercepted by deputies Tuesday, the GBI said.
In the letter, which was allegedly written to another Ghost Face gang member, Estes touts his high-ranking status in the organization and orders the beating and expulsion of a third member for violating the gang’s code of conduct, authorities said.
Estes reportedly wanted the gang member punished for being disloyal and stealing money from fellow Ghost Face members, the GBI said.
In an interview, Estes allegedly confessed to being part of the gang and admitted writing the letter to orchestrate the physical attack, authorities said. He had been in the Meriwether jail on charges of probation violation and destruction of government property, special agent Fred Wimberly said.
The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the GBI with its investigation, which will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
This article was written by Shaddi Abusaid with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
