Dead man found on the side of I-75 in Ga. county, sheriff says

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office sent deputies to a spot off of I-75 Northbound between the Bibb and Peach County Line on Thursday night after receiving a call about a dead man on the side of the road.

When the arrived, Crawford County sheriff’s deputies found the body of an unresponsive Black man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox arrived afterward and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker requested the incident be investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the man’s body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy to learn the cause of his death.

The investigation remains open and the man was not identified.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be provided later.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the GBI at 478-987-4545 or CCSO at 478-836-3116.

