GBI arrests Twin City man after child molestation investigation

TWIN CITY, Ga. — A 41-year-old man from Twin City, Georgia was arrested after a child molestation investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Invesitgation.

According to the GBI, the Twin City Police Department asked them to investigate Eddie Olajwon Badie in a child molestation case back on July 25.

The GBI took over the investigation and, as a result, Badie was charged with aggravated sodomy, solicitation of sodomy, child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.

The GBI said Badie was booked into the Emanuel County Jail.

Information about the victim was unavailable.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group