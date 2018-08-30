Officer accused of offering to reduce charges in exchange for sexual favors

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a former deputy they say arrested a woman and then propositioned her for sexual favors in exchange for reducing her charges.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office began investigating sexual misconduct allegations against William Miller, 38, after he arrested the woman on August 14.
Miller was put on paid administrative leave and removed from active duty. He has since been fired.
The GBI arrested Miller on a felony charge of Violation of Oath of Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
