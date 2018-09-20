GBI: 2nd student in 6 months found dead in GA Southern campus apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a student on a GSU property in Statesboro, officials said.
Malik Jones, 20, was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Tuesday. A medical examiner performed an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Results are pending.
It’s the same apartment complex where a student from Decatur died six months ago. Bradley Frietas was found dead inside Freedom's Landing Apartments in March.
The GBI determined Frietas died of an accidental overdose of heroin and fentanyl.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Statesboro office.
