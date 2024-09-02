Gas prices in Georgia remain steady in final weeks of summer

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices remain mostly static, according to data from AAA.
As of Monday, the average gas price in Georgia is $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This state average is one cent less than last week and 16 cents less than a month ago.
On average, drivers are paying $47.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. This price point is $3 less than a month ago.
The national average for a gallon of gas sits at $3.33, according to AAA.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.25), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.20), and Atlanta ($3.16, while the least expensive Georgia metro markets are Augusta-Aiken ($3.05), Dalton ($3.04), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.96).
“Gas prices are still on the decline but they’re taking their sweet time this week, shaving off just a penny,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Looks like some travelers are seizing the chance for one last summer trip, causing a tiny bump in demand, thereby slowing the drop in gas prices.”
