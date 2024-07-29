Gas prices in Georgia remain mostly steady over the last week

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia have remained relatively unchanged over the last week, according to data from AAA.

On average, Georgians are paying $3.33 for a gallon of gas, as of Monday. This is one cent less than a week ago.

It now costs drivers an average price of $49.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

The national average of $3.50 also held steady over the last week. The national average has remained around this mark ever since June, according to AAA.

As of Monday, the most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.38), Brunswick ($3.37), and Atlanta ($3.36). While the least expensive Georgia metro markets are Rome ($3.23), Dalton ($3.22), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.14).

