Gas prices decreases in Georgia over the last week

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Gas price in Georgia decreases

ATLANTA — The average gas price decreased over the last week in Georgia, according to data from AAA.

Monday’s state average per gallon of gas is $3.26, two cents cheaper than a week ago. Georgia is behind the national average of $3.44 per gallon of gas.

On average, it costs $48.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.37), Atlanta ($3.28), and Brunswick ($3.27). While the least expensive Georgia metro markets are Rome ($3.15), Dalton ($3.12), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.04).

AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waters said gas prices could continue to tick down.

“Slack demand, rising supply, and low crude oil prices continue to chip away at gas prices,” Waters said “If gas demand remains weak, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices trickle downward this week.”

