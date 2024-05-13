Gas prices decrease ahead of summer travel season

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia decreased over the last week, according to data from AAA.

Monday’s state average of $3.41 per gallon is five seconds less than a week ago. This is comfortably below the national average of $3.61 per gallon.

On average, it costs drivers an average of $51.15 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

AAA says the most expensive Georgia metro markets are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.51), Savannah ($3.50), and Brunswick ($3.43).

While the cheapest gas is in Dalton ($3.29), Rome ($3.28), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.27).

“Crude oil continues to trend under $80 a barrel, and demand appears to have slowed down, contributing to lower pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “

It is expected to be a busy summer of travel, which kicks off with Memorial Day Weekend in a few weeks.

