Gas leak in DeKalb subdivision impacting homeowners

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Repair crews were seen working on a gas leak Friday evening in the city of Stonecrest.
Homeowners said the leak has caused a headache as they were forced to park their cars across the street and walk home.
There is still no estimated time when the repairs will be completed.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden is speaking with a number of homeowners who had to change their Friday plans -- on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}