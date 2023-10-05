Local

Game of chicken with traffic lands wanted in man in jail, Ga. deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Rodney Jackson (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he was jumping around cars on a busy road.

Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies were flagged down by a driver who reported a man jumping in front of cars on Chambers Road.

When deputies located the man, identified as Rodney Jackson, they ran his information.

Authorities then realized he was wanted on a probation violation warrant for the original charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting.

Jackson was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Jail.

