Ga. woman arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofit for personal use, police say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a Flowery Branch woman who they say stole money from a nonprofit.

Gainesville Police said Rebecca Vinson, 53, stole thousands of dollars from Randy and Friends non-profit organization.

Vinson, a former employee of Randy and Friends, allegedly stole over $12,000 for personal use.

Police began the investigation in late 2023, looking into the years-long theft.

Vinson allegedly stole funds via transaction cards and payroll to purchase personal items online.

On Mar. 8, police searched her residence and arrested her.

Vinson is charged with felony theft by taking.

