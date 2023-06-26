Ga. wildlife park recovering after severe storm damage, power outage

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A wildlife park asked the community for help after sustaining heavy storm damage Sunday night.

North Georgia Wildlife Park officials said heavy winds brought down several trees throughout the park.

“The irony is this week was browse wars where we encourage the feeding of natural vegetation which is spread all over now,” officials said on Facebook.

In addition to downed trees, park leaders said they are still without power.

Officials said they hope to have the roads cleared enough to encourage guests to visit the park so that the organization can continue to earn money to make the necessary repairs to the property.

“Huge shout out to our team for all working hard together to shift animals, do emergency repairs and working in the downpour,” the Facebook post said. “If you have a chainsaw, feel free to show up tomorrow morning, and we’ll put you to work.”

Park leaders have not said if any animals were hurt during the storms and how extensive the damage is.

To donate to help the organization, click here.

