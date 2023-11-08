Ga. teen who lost parents, sister in crash gets surprised by NFL with free Super Bowl tickets

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teen who suffered the tragedy of losing his parents and sister in a car accident was surprised with free Super Bowl tickets, according to Macon.com.

A year ago, Carver High School student Braylon Jakes lost three of his family members in a car wreck.

Byron, Katrina and 10-year-old Kamryn Jakes were on the way home from one of his football games in Thomasville when a car plowed into their car head-on, causing it to burst into flames.

Braylon Jakes rode home with his team and was not involved in the wreck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Macon.com, Jakes scored two touchdowns in the next game and dedicated that performance to his family members who died.

The NFL gave Jakes a ticket for himself and an extra ticket to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 9 in Las Vegas.

Jakes said he would give that extra ticket to his grandmother, whom he has been living with since losing his three family members.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Israel Defense Forces soldier sends message to family in Atlanta before being killed in Jerusalem

©2023 Cox Media Group