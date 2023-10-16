Ga. sheriff captain seriously injured, airlifted to FL hospital following crash

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff’s department is coming together for one of their own involved in a serious car crash.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened Saturday, just before 8 a.m. on GA 122 at GA 333 in Brooks County.

When troopers arrived, they reportedly noticed two pickup trucks side by side on the southwest shoulder of the intersection.

Authorities determined that Laurens County Capt. Chris Bracewell was driving the Toyota Tundra going westbound on GA 122 and a Ford F350 was traveling southbound on GA 333.

GSP states that Bracewell failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at the intersection of GA 122 and GA 333.

The Ford F350 hit the Toyota Tundra on the passenger side of the truck, officials said. After being hit, both vehicles moved toward the southwest shoulder of the intersection, where they came to a complete stop.

GSP said Bracewell sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida for treatment.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page, asking for prayers for Bracewell.

“There is power in prayer and our great physician is at work. Pray specifically for the surgeons and the medical staff that are providing care for Chris. Pray specifically for comfort for Chris’ family,” the sheriff’s office said.

The office continued to thank everyone for their outpouring of care, love and prayer.

As support continues to pour in, the sheriff’s office has created two options to help with Bracewell’s recovery.

CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe and an account has been opened up at Farmers State Bank in Dublin.

The sheriff’s office is holding a prayer vigil Monday at 1 p.m. at the flagpole at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

