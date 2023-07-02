Ga. officers help free sea turtle caught by fisherman

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A sea turtle was rescued Saturday after officials say a fisherman caught it.

Tybee Island police said officers were patrolling a local pier when they received reports of a fisherman who had accidentally hooked a sea turtle.

After notifying the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, officers worked with area fishermen to lift the turtle onto the pier and remove the hook from its mouth.

Officials said the turtle returned safely to the ocean to swim wild and free after removing the hook.

According to the Georgia DNR, seven species of sea turtles can be found in the world’s oceans, five of which can be found off the coast of Georgia.

Here are some tips from the Georgia DNR if you ever encounter a sea turtle:

Never disturb a sea turtle that is crawling to or from the sea.

Once a sea turtle has begun nesting, observe her only from a distance. Do not crowd.

Never attempt to ride a sea turtle.

Do not shine lights in a sea turtle’s eyes or take flash photography.

Avoid or reduce beach lighting at night.

