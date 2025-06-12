GA mother, boyfriend charged after 7-month-old found with signs of ‘prolonged abuse’, officials say

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman and her boyfriend are facing charges in the death of her 7-month-old child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation began on Friday, just before 10 a.m. Coffee County 911 received a call about a medical emergency involving an unresponsive baby at a home on Kamera Road.

First responders arrived to find the baby without a pulse. The child was rushed to Coffee Regional Medical Center.

According to authorities, medical staff noticed signs consistent with physical abuse and decided to transfer the baby to Savannah Memorial Hospital for specialized care.

Despite extensive efforts, the baby died three days later.

TRENDING STORIES:

physical

An investigation by the CCSO and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed the 7-month-old has suffered repeated physical abuse, including head trauma, fractured ribs and multiple broken bones.

Investigators said the child had been left in the care of the mother’s boyfriend, Guillermo “Will” Benvenutti Pineda, 29, of Douglas, Ga., last Friday morning.

Authorities said Pineda had a history of abusing the child.

Investigators later learned the child’s mother, Hannah Nicole Green, 27, of Douglas, was aware of the ongoing abuse and tried to hide evidence and mislead investigators after the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Wednesday, authorities arrested the pair.

They have been charged with the following:

Pineda:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Aggravated battery

Cruelty to children in the first degree

Green:

Cruelty to children in the second degree

Tampering with evidence

The pair is being held at the Coffee County Pre-Trail Detention Center.

“I want to thank the detectives of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and our partners at the GBI for their tireless work on this heartbreaking case,” Sheriff Fred Cole said. “I want to issue a reminder to our community: if you suspect abuse—speak up. You may be the only voice a child has. Our children are counting on us to protect them.”

The investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

©2025 Cox Media Group