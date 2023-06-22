Ga. middle school teacher terminated after child pornography arrest

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Savannah middle school teacher has been terminated after being arrested for child pornography.

The investigation began in Nov. 2022, when Chatham County police arrested Albin Jose Chellathurai, 40.

WCIV-TV states that Chellathurai was arrested and charged with computer or electronic pornography.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, Chellathurai was an eighth-grade math teacher.

WCIV-TV reported that Chellathurai taught at Mercer Middle School.

On Wednesday, the school district announced that they would be terminating Chellathurai’s contract.

A spokesperson for the school district sent a statement to Channel 2 Action News that reads in part:

“Our campus police department was informed by SPD that Mr. Chellathurai was under investigation as a private citizen in October 2022. When the district became aware of the investigation, plans were immediately implemented to remove him from the classroom environment. He would not return to the school pending the outcome of the investigation. As we understand, he was taken into custody and remains there now. The district has taken final steps to release any remaining contractual obligations through the Fair Dismissal Hearing and subsequent action of the Board today. The hearing held Wednesday, June 21, was the formal termination of his contract and he is not eligible to reapply for employment with SCCPSS.”

Chellathura is charged by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office with child molestation, cruelty to children, criminal attempts, and false statements and writings.

He is currently being held at the Chatham County Jail.

Chellathurai’s hearing will be held in August. He has entered a non-guilty plea, WCIV-TV reports.

