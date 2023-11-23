Ga. man shoots at deputies during chase, crashes after PIT manuever, GBI says

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving deputies from Treutlen and Laurens County.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, a Laurens County deputy initiated a traffic stop on 32-year-old Kadeem Amir Wicker of Wrightsville for reckless driving.

When the Laurens County deputy approached the vehicle, Wicker drove away. There was a pursuit into Treutlen County, & Treutlen County deputies joined the pursuit.

Authorities said that Wicker shot at the deputies chasing after him during the course of the pursuit.

Eventually, a PIT maneuver was used by a deputy to end the chase in Montgomery County.

Wicker was injured and taken to the hospital where he remains.

Drugs and a gun were found at the scene of the crash, according to deputies.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

