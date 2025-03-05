GA man sentenced to prison for stealing 62 guns from Macon pawn shop

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend nine years in prison for stealing 62 guns from a Macon pawn shop.

Rontavious Jamal Jackson, 34, of Cordele, Georgia was sentenced to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Aug. 13, 2024.

According to court documents and statements made in court, surveillance footage showed two people, one of them believed to be Jackson, enter Howard’s Pawn & Jewelry at 3 a.m. on April 5, 2023, and load 62 guns into garbage bags.

The two suspects smashed the front window of the store with large pieces of concrete blocks.

On April 12, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Investigators learned from three sources that Jackson had stolen weapons at his Cordele home.

Agents executed a search warrant that same day and seized 32 guns.

The serial numbers on those weapons matched the ones stolen from the pawn shop.

Price tags for nine guns were found, as well as assorted ammunition, firearm parts, and accessories, including 10 magazines.

Jackson has a prior felony conviction.

