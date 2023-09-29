Ga. man sentenced to life in prison in connection to nearly decade-old kidnapping cold case

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities announced this week that a kidnapping cold case has officially been closed.

Columbus police officials said on May 1, 2015, officers received reports of a kidnapping and sexual assault.

According to the investigation, the victim was kidnapped at gunpoint by two suspects who stole her vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

Despite the investigator’s efforts, the case went cold.

Then, in April 2020, investigators received new information in the case that led to the arrest of Desmine Hall and another suspect, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Authorities did not provide the name of the second suspect.

The two suspects were charged with rape, kidnapping, possessing a firearm while committing a crime and theft by taking a motor vehicle.

Hall was found guilty last week and was sentenced to life in prison, with an additional five years to be served.

Authorities did not say if the second suspect was sentenced in this case.

