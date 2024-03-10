Ga. man sentenced in credit card scheme exceeding more than $500,000

EVANSVILLE, In. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to prison for using stolen credit card numbers to access more than $500,000 in gift cards.

Court documents showed that 41-year-old Yapo Jean Franck Ngbichi used 318 different stolen credit card numbers to buy gift cards at Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in different states.

In all, Ngbichi conducted over 1,363 fraudulent transactions using the stolen credit card numbers, totaling a loss of $587,626.

Law enforcement got a search warrant for Ngbichi’s laptop and found documents titled “Everything You Wanted to Know About Instore Carding,” “Basic Mistakes That Lead to People Getting Arrested from Darknet—Free.”

He had also searched “which embosser is best,” “federal charges stolen gift cards,” “federal criminal possession of forged instrument,” “possession of counterfeit credit card,” and “how long after a crime can you be charged.”

Additionally, he was in several chats and email threads regarding credit card numbers.

Ngbichi has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to the use of unauthorized access devices.

A jury sentenced him to three years of probation after his release from federal prison and will have to pay $587,623.91 in restitution.

Ngbichi had a previous, similar conviction from May 2018 when he was convicted of aking/embossing of a credit card/debit card and attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument.

