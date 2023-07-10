GA man found hiding in bathroom ceiling after stealing from gas station, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail after investigators said they found him hiding in the ceiling of a gas station in an attempt to steal from the store.
Deputies said Derrick Goodson was found around 3 a.m. Saturday in the bathroom ceiling of the Marathon gas station along Harrison Road in Bibb County after stealing from the store.
“During the investigation, it was determined that Goodson was also involved in an additional burglary attempt of this same business on a previous date,” the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page.
Photos from the sheriff’s office show Goodson being taken into custody.
He has been charged with burglary and criminal attempt to commit a felony. He is being held on a $13,200 bond.
