Ga. man charged with producing child porn, FBI asks you to call if you have come in contact with him

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah man has been arrested and indicted on child pornography charges and investigators are asking anyone who might have had contact with him to call the FBI.

Sheldon Jason Burch, 49, was arrested on a criminal complaint and has been indicted on three counts of production of child pornography and one count each of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, the indictment alleges that Burch produced sexually explicit images of three children between June 2006 and 2016.

It also alleges that he received and possessed additional images of child sexual exploitation up until June 2023.

Investigators believe that many of the explicit images of the children in this case were taken at his home over several years.

If convicted of the production charges, Burch would face between 15 and 30 years in prison.

Conviction on the receipt of the child pornography charge would carry a mandatory sentence of five years, up to 20 years, while conviction for possession of child pornography would mean a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Criminal indictments contain charges and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.

Investigators discovered other unidentified potential victims in images found on electronic devices seized at his home on Cowan Avenue in Savannah and are asking anyone who might have had contact with him to call the FBI Savannah Resident Agency at 877-644-0277.

