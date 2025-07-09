GA man arrested with fentanyl, meth, and cocaine sentenced to 35 years in prison

ATHENS, Ga. — A man found guilty of trafficking fentanyl in Georgia has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.

Dwan Maurice Hewlett, 41, of Hull, Georgia, was found guilty on Feb. 26 of all six counts charged in the indictment.

Hewlett was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 420 months to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents and statements, detectives with the Athens-Clarke County police department had a confidential informant call Hewlett to buy fentanyl.

Hewlett agreed to meet the informant at a gas station, and when he arrived, officers boxed in his vehicle.

When officers yelled at him to get out of his vehicle, he got out and ran away. They captured him soon after.

Officers searched his vehicle and found a .380 pistol with an altered serial number under his seat, numerous tied corner baggies containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine for distribution.

The amount of fentanyl, more than 133 grams, that officers seized is the equivalent of almost 7,000 potentially fatal doses.

