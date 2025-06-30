Ga. gas prices dip slightly, but don’t expect the trend to last into July Fourth weekend

Gas prices in Georgia have decreased slightly as July Fourth approaches, automobile club AAA said Monday.

But experts don’t expect it to last into the holiday weekend.

The average price of gas is $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Monday’s state average is 1 cent lower than it was a week ago, 4 cents higher than it was a month ago and 37 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah at $3.03, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.97 and Atlanta at $2.96. The least expensive ones in the state are Rome at $2.87, Warner Robins at $2.86, and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.81.

It takes an average of $44.10 to fill up a 15-gallon vehicle with regular gas. That’s about $6 less than a year ago.

A spokesperson for AAA said the price has stayed stable despite U.S. airstrikes in Iran.

“However, drivers should prepare for potential increases at the pumps as we head into the busy 4th of July travel week,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Experts expect gas prices to rise slightly, driven by holiday travel demand.

Independence Day is around the corner, and 61.6 million people are expected to travel next week.

