GA Family Dollar worker who reported being held up, now charged with making it all up, theft

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Family Dollar store worker is under arrest after deputies said she lied about being attacked during an armed robbery.

Investigators said Nicole Hall, 38, called 911 last month saying a man came into the store along Jeffersonville Road in Bibb County, put “a blunt object against her back” and demanded cash from the store register.

Hall told deputies at the time that the man ran away and had no description of the suspect.

Last week, investigators brought Hall in for question last week and determined the whole thing was made up.

The sheriff’s office has now charged Hall with making a false report of a crime, felony theft by taking and making false statements or writings.

