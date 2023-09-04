GA driver, 16, who tried ramming deputies with car during chase and crash, has died, reports say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — One of two teens seriously injured after police said they stole a car and crashed following a high-speed chase, has died from their injuries.

The chase and crash happened last month in Bibb County. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies saw the two steal the car from the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Emery Highway and Womack Street.

When deputies tried to pull the car over, the sheriff’s office said the driver sped away and deputies started chasing after them.

During the chase, deputies said the driver attempted to hit their patrol cruisers several times with the stolen car.

Eventually, deputies pulled a PIT maneuver to stop the stolen car, causing the driver to lose control and crash.

When the car went off the road, it hit a curb and flipped over into a power pole, fire hydrant and a fence.

The driver, identified as Brandon Hill, 16, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries at the time.

The Bibb County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WGXA-TV that Hill died from his injuries Sunday night.

Hill’s 15-year-old passenger was also seriously injured in the wreck. There is no update on their condition at this point.

