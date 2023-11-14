Ga. deputy injured when patrol car flips during chase, PIT maneuver

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase where a deputy was injured in a crash when his patrol car flipped.

According to the GBI, on Nov. 11 at around 8 p.m., a Turner County Sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a speeding car traveling on Interstate 75 South.

After a short chase, the driver, later identified as Nicholas Kemp, 39, of Indiana, exited to Chula, Georgia in Tift County, and drove to a Dollar General store.

The deputy found Kemp at the store and attempted to stop Kemp’s car.

As Kemp drove away, the deputy shot at Kemp’s car but did not hit Kemp.

Kemp continued down I-75 South and was taken into custody a short time later by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on his car.

The GBI says during the PIT maneuver, the deputy’s patrol car flipped and he was injured during the crash.

The deputy was hospitalized for treatment.

The Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation about the shooting.

Once completed, it will be turned over to the Tift County Judicial Circuit for review.

This is the 90th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.

