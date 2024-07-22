GA deputy injured after truck plows into two vehicles, including patrol car during traffic stop

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash involving a deputy.
On Sunday, a McIntosh County deputy was searching the front driver’s side area of a suspect’s vehicle he had stopped on Interstate 95 South at mile marker 44 in Glynn County.
According to GSP, a Dodge Ram failed to move over and drove onto the shoulder, hitting both the patrol car and the suspect’s vehicle being searched.
The deputy was injured as a result of the crash. The suspect was not injured.
The deputy, whose identity was not released was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.
The driver of the Dodge Ram was charged with move over and failure to maintain the lane. The driver’s age and identity were also not released.
