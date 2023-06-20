Ga. cowboy captures horse who ran away from deputies during Juneteenth parade

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The state of Georgia may not be located in the ‘Wild Wild West’ but Bibb County deputies had to call on a cowboy to find a runaway horse.

According to WGXA, Cowboy Greg Collins was asked to assist in locating a horse who ran away during a Juneteenth parade on Monday.

Collins told WGXA that one of the kids helping out with the animals opened the door on the trailer and the horse ran out.

Luckily, the cowboy swung quickly into action and was able to rope the horse and bring him back to the trailer.

No one was hurt and the horse is safe.

