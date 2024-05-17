GA couple had enough fentanyl “to kill 20,000 individuals” inside their home, sheriff says

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Ringgold couple is in jail after deputies said they found enough fentanyl in their home “to kill 20,000 individuals.”

Deputies with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they were executing a search warrant on a home along Fallbrooke Lane related to an investigation into narcotics sales.

When they got inside, deputies said they found 40 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and other items related to the sale and distribution of drugs.

“The amount of fentanyl seized in this search warrant would be enough to kill 20,000 individuals,” Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said.

Deputies arrested James Blevins and charged him with trafficking fentanyl, manufacturing/distribution of a controlled substance, and theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.

Stephanie Barbarello was also arrested for trafficking fentanyl.

