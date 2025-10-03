GA city official accused of aiding murder suspect accidently released from jail

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted murderer who was mistakenly released from a Miami jail is back in custody after being tracked down in Georgia.

James Daniels, who was convicted of kidnapping, torturing and killing two men five years ago, was accidentally released from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami last week.

U.S. Marshals tracked him to Reynolds, Georgia, where he was arrested along with a city council member, CNN affiliate WMAZ reported.

“I see all the police trucks and things with the lights on it and I told my brother, there’s something going on,” said Ruby Wilder, a neighbor who witnessed the arrest.

It took a full day for Florida’s Department of Corrections to notify U.S. Marshals of the error.

Reynolds Police Chief Lonnie Holder recounted receiving a call from the marshals about Daniels’ location, leading to the arrest at the home of Timishea Price, a Reynolds city council member.

Price was taken into custody and is facing charges of felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal. She has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

Her involvement remains under investigation.

