GA 13-year-old arrested after chase in stolen car, found with stolen gun

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Officers arrested a 13-year-old they say led them on a chase in a stolen car. Investigators later found a gun inside the car.

The chase happened on Monday around 5 a.m. off Ga. 27 at Cary Street in Glynn County.

An officer saw a Toyota Camry that didn’t have a front tire or a license plate. When the officer tried to pull the car over, he said the driver took off.

The chase reached 65 mph as the officer followed the 13-year-old, who is accused of driving the wrong-way down Ga. 27. The officer eventually did a PIT maneuver, which worked on the second try.

Police took the 13-year-old into custody. During a search of the car, the officer found a stolen gun.

The Glynn County Police Department has not released the 13-year-old’s name. They only gave a list of his driving-related charges and charges for the stolen car and gun.

The 13-year-old is currently at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Savannah.

