GA 1-year-old boy suffers multiple brain bleeds, mother charged

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia mother faces cruelty to children charges after doctors diagnosed a 1-year-old boy with two brain bleeds.

Columbus police have charged Emily Henry in connection to the child abuse case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they were first alerted by Georgia Department of Family and Children Services on May 3.

Investigators say a 1-year-old boy was admitted to Piedmont Columbus Regional. He was later taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where doctors diagnosed him with brain bleeds.

Investigators did not say what caused the boy’s brain bleeds, but said Henry was aware of her son’s symptoms days before he was admitted to the hospital. Police have not given the boy’s current condition.

“The delay in seeking medical attention, which was initiated by third parties rather than the primary caretaker, was deemed neglectful,” police said.

Officers arrested and booked Henry into the Muscogee County Jail. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Family of Atlanta airman shot, killed want criminal charges against deputy who was fired

©2024 Cox Media Group