Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars of baby monitors across metro Atlanta area

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Heather Baker has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of baby monitors from Target stores across metro Atlanta, police say.

Since June, Baker allegedly stole between $4,000 and $6,000 in baby monitors from Target locations in Milton, Sandy Springs, and Marietta.

Police said she reportedly committed these thefts while out on bond for a previous felony shoplifting charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I believe the most shocking thing about this case is that she’s using her children to help conceal her crimes,” Milton Police Detective Randy Dula told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Surveillance footage captured Baker at the Super Target on State Highway 9 and Webb Road in Milton on June 9 and July 26.

TRENDING STORIES:

Baker was seen pushing her two young children in a stroller while concealing baby monitors, police said.

Police reported that Baker would shop for other items and proceed to the self-checkout line, paying for everything except the stolen monitors.

Dula expressed concern about the potential danger of loss prevention efforts when children are involved.

Baker was also accused of stealing $900 worth of baby monitors from a Target in Sandy Springs and over $850 from a store in Marietta.

After stealing the items, Baker is accused of then selling them on marketplace platforms.

Baker was released on bond after her arrest on Wednesday, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police said are continuing to gather information about her criminal history and the sale of stolen items.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group