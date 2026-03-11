US senators secure more than $850,000 for metro Atlanta city to prevent water main breaks

PALMETTO, Ga. — Georgia’s U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock announced Wednesday that $1 million had been secured in Congress to help Palmetto upgrade its aging water infrastructure.

The senators said in a statement that the funding will be used to upgrade Palmetto’s drinking water system infrastructure.

“Like many cities in Georgia, Palmetto faces the challenge of aging water and sewer infrastructure that requires repairs, rebuilding, and replacement. While the city works diligently each year to make incremental improvements, our resources remain limited,” Sylvia Redic, City Administrator, City of Palmetto, said in a statement.

Ossoff and Warnock worked across the aisle to help city officials get the funding to replace old pipes in an effort to prevent water service disruptions and water main breaks, a representative said.

“Every town in Georgia deserves safe, effective water infrastructure,” Ossoff said. “That’s why Senator Reverend Warnock and I bought Republicans and Democrats together to upgrade water infrastructure in Palmetto.”

Through bipartisan funding legislation, which became law on Jan. 23, $856,000 will be provided to Palmetto.

Local leaders told the senators they need the assistance as a result of what they said were six critical failures of force mains in the last six years.

“Access to safe, clean, and reliable drinking water provides vital peace of mind,” Warnock said. “I am proud to have worked alongside my Georgia colleagues to to bring this timely investment to the city of Palmetto.”

Redic said the funding would allow Palmetto to take a “significant step forward by replacing a section of force main that has experienced multiple critical failures over the past two years.”

The administrator thanked both senators for their help securing the funds to make the necessary upgrades.

