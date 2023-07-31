Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation

Georgia Election Investigation FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia’s secretary of state. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke/AP)