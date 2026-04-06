Tractor trailer bursts into flames on highway in Fairburn

The Fairburn Fire Department says their A-Shift stayed busy this Easter Sunday. One of the crews stops involved an engulfed tractor trailer on the side of the highway in Fairburn.

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Crews say when they arrived on scene they also saw flames shooting into the air from the tractor trailer.

They were able to get the fire under control and say thankfully no one was injured.

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