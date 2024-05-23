Sen. Ossoff to host event in Sandy Springs ‘to cut through red tape’ for government services

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is expected to meet with residents in Sandy Springs Thursday morning as part of a constituent services event.

According to a release from the senator’s office, the “Constituent Services In Your Community” event will start at 10:30 a.m. and is meant to help Georgians “cut through red tape” to get access to federal services.

For the event, Ossoff and his staff will meet with families and others at Sandy Springs City Hall, to help them fix problems they’re having with Social Security and Medicare, as well as getting passports and visas.

Senate staff will also be there to help military service members, veterans and their families get their VA and TRICARE benefits.

“I have a hard-working team across the state standing by to help you and your families navigate the Federal bureaucracy, which can often be confusing and difficult to access and navigate,” Ossoff said ahead of the event. “We don’t guarantee results, but we always guarantee effort.”

In Sandy Springs, Ossoff’s event will go from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is one of several monthly events he’s held for services assistance across the state.

Georgians can learn more online or by calling 470-786-7800.

