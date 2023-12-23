Sandy Springs police investigate antisemitic note left on car

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Police are investigating an antisemitic note that was left for a woman who was the doctor’s office.

“I read it and I was just shocked and appalled and surprised that someone would say such mean and hateful things,” Virginia Pierce-Kelly told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.

She said she still can’t believe what happened outside her chiropractor’s office just a few days ago.

Pierce-Kelly said as she was getting ready to leave the doctor’s office, a staff member told her a woman had left a note on her window.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

She said when she walked to her car, a letter was on the front windshield. Pierce-Kelly showed Channel 2 Action News the sign.

Pierce-Kelly said that the sign read “a dream catcher on your mirror and an Israeli flag on the back of your car during a genocide, you’re a [expletive] word idiot and the reason humans suck. Reevaluate your entire existence.’ It was emotional distraught at first. It affected my mental capacity. Am I safe coming to this place or coming to this area?”

Pierce-Kelly said that the items on her car should not be a reason for anyone to respond with hate.

“If someone is that angry, upset or frustrated about what’s going on in their life or in the world. I think they should not be putting hateful and unfriendly, unloving words on people’s private property. This is the first time in my 61 years of living on this Planet Earth that someone put a hateful sign on my car,” Pierce-Kelly said.

Sandy Springs Police are investigating this incident. The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Industry members say it’d be ‘disastrous idea’ to sunset Georgia film tax incentives

©2023 Cox Media Group