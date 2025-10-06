Roswell police move to new headquarters

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department is working out of a new location starting Monday as part of an effort to enhance public safety in the city.

The department said its new headquarters is at 1080 Holcomb Bridge Road, Building 100 in Roswell.

This move is part of a $52 million Public Safety Bond approved by Roswell voters, aimed at enhancing public safety infrastructure.

The new headquarters will house both the Police and Fire Departments, providing state-of-the-art facilities to improve accessibility, technology, and resources.

The relocation of the police headquarters is supported by the city’s leadership and community, ensuring that the police services can better serve the citizens of Roswell.

The phone numbers for the Police Department will remain unchanged to maintain continuity for residents seeking assistance.

The Public Safety Bond is funding not only the new headquarters but also other key capital projects for Roswell’s police and fire services.

Police officials said these improvements are designed to ensure that first responders have the modern facilities and tools they need to keep the community safe for decades to come, according to police.

Department officials said they look forward to welcoming the community to its new location, marking a significant step in enhancing public safety services.

