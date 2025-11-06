Roswell launches ‘Slow Down’ initiative for traffic, pedestrian safety

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has launched the ‘Slow Down in Roswell’ initiative, a comprehensive program aimed at enhancing street safety through infrastructure improvements and public awareness campaigns.

The initiative, spearheaded by the City’s Transportation Department, is designed to make local streets safer and more enjoyable for all residents by combining data-driven infrastructure improvements with a continuous public outreach effort.

“This is one of the most important programs our City will undertake in the coming years,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement. “The Slow Down in Roswell initiative will save lives, improve quality of life, and make our neighborhoods safer and more connected.”

Phase I of the initiative, set to run from 2025 to 2026, involves the creation of a Neighborhood Traffic Calming Matrix and a pilot program targeting three neighborhoods: Willow Springs/Country Club of Roswell, Roswell North, and Edenwilde.

The City is investing approximately $400,000 in traffic-calming devices and creating a Traffic Analyst position to enhance data collection and analysis capabilities.

Phase 2, scheduled for 2026, will expand the traffic calming efforts to local roads outside subdivisions, ensuring a citywide strategy for speed management and safety improvements.

Phase 3 will focus on pedestrian infrastructure by developing a Neighborhood Sidewalk Matrix to assess and address sidewalk needs within residential areas.

Running alongside these infrastructure efforts is a public education campaign aimed at fostering a culture of safety and shared responsibility among drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

City officials said through strategic investments and community engagement, the ‘Slow Down in Roswell’ initiative aims to create safer streets and a more connected community, which includes ongoing efforts to educate the public on the importance of road safety.

