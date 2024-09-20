Repairs on storm drain system in Milton close city park and popular hiking trail

MILTON, Ga. — A popular city park and walking trail in Milton were closed for two days for repair work but thankfully, they’ll be reopening soon.

The City of Milton had part of Milton City Park and Preserve trail closed for repairs on Thursday and Friday as work crews made improvements to part of the storm drain system in the area.

According to city officials, the portion that was impacted was the western end of the park and trail just past the bend behind the Community Center.

“Specifically, the storm drain system that goes under that portion of the trail will be removed and then built back safely. As with most construction projects, weather and other factors could push back the timeline,” officials said.

Milton communications staff said the mini-project, as they’re calling it, is part of a larger effort to improve stormwater systems, create new trails and upgrade the MCPP’s greenspace while enhancing the local wildlife habitat.

More information about the project can be found online here.

