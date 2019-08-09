Police: Woman wanted for tying up, beating 67-year-old victim during home invasion

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police need your help as they search for a woman accused in a violent and terrifying home invasion off Dorsey Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News she was last seen driving a Chevy Impala.
Home security video captured the unidentified woman in front of a home. According to police, the attacker broke into the victim's house and waited for her to return.
"The female suspect confronted her then she beat her, tied her up, duct-taped her and basically beat her until she would give up her PIN for her bank card," an East Point Police Department spokesperson said.
Police said it took the 67-year-old victim more than an hour and a half to get free.
We're speaking with the neighbor who was first to find the victim and call for help, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
