Police: Woman wanted for tying up, beating 67-year-old victim during home invasion

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police need your help as they search for a woman accused in a violent and terrifying home invasion off Dorsey Avenue Wednesday afternoon. 

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News she was last seen driving a Chevy Impala.

    Home security video captured the unidentified woman in front of a home. According to police, the attacker broke into the victim's house and waited for her to return. 

    "The female suspect confronted her then she beat her, tied her up, duct-taped her and basically beat her until she would give up her PIN for her bank card," an East Point Police Department spokesperson said.

    Police said it took the 67-year-old victim more than an hour and a half to get free. 

