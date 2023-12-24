Police sergeant shows he gives a hoot, helps rescue owl found on highway in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton police sergeant was driving up Highway 9 when he came across a strange pedestrian.

Sgt. West was traveling up the road when he saw an owl sitting in the middle of the road.

Thankfully, the Milton Police Department said West was able to turn around and rescue the owl, who he named Owen, before he could be hurt by other drivers or dangers on the road.

Milton police said Officer Fannon, who is an experienced falconer’s helper, was on duty so West took Owen to him to get checked out.

Fannon determined that Owen was probably hit by a car, officers said, so the department reached out to the Veterinary Emergency Group and they took Owen in.

Owen spent the night with them before going to a rehabilitation center, according to police.

