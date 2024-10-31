‘Person of interest’ sought after woman shot in Sandy Springs hotel room

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs are searching for a ‘person of interest’ after a woman was found shot in a hotel room Wednesday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., Sandy Springs police were called to a room at a hotel regarding a woman shot in the stomach.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is currently stable. Her age and identity were not released.

Officials did not release the name of the hotel.

Sandy Springs detectives arrived at the scene and identified a person of interest.

The person of interest is a man, between five feet and ten inches tall and six feet and two inches tall. He weighs 160 to 180 pounds and has a medium-length beard.

At the time of the assault, the man was wearing a black head covering, an orange and black plaid shirt, black pants with an orange belt, and tan color boots. SSPD said he was also wearing eyeglasses, a necklace, a stud nose ring, and a watch.

Anyone with information or who can identify the person of interest is urged to contact Sandy Springs Det. Tomlin at 770-551-3321 or via email.

