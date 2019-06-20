0 New Fulton Co. superintendent 'ramped up ready to go' for new school year

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The new leader of one of metro Atlanta's largest school districts told Channel 2 Action News he's already building relationships with parents and students.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant sat down with Mike Looney to discuss opportunities and concerns.

Looney is a Marine who still jumps out of airplanes for fun. He described his leadership style as hands-on.

“I’m beyond excited,” Looney told Diamant on Thursday at the district’s South Learning Center, just four days into the job.

“I’m running on 10,000 rpm, and I’m just ramped up, ready to go,” Looney said.

Looney takes over as the district’s fourth permanent superintendent since 2008. It’s a massive operation with 106 schools and more than 90,000 students. Atlanta cuts the district in two, with some of state’s top performing schools to the north and nine of Georgia’s lowest scoring schools on the south side.

In April, a group of South Fulton parents aired their concerns when school board members introduced Looney as the sole finalist for superintendent.

"We immediately want to know what he can do for everybody else,” parent Fran Warren told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik at an April community meeting. “Not the top 1%, but how can he serve all students, all teachers, all parents. Our entire community.”

Looney said he's already engaged parents districtwide.

"Their desires for their kids are exactly the same, and that is they want their kids to have a great quality education and they want to be heard.”

Looney admits the district could likely do a better job explaining to parents which resources are where and resolving any inequities. During the interview with Diamant, Looney made a promise to parents.

“I’m going to be one of those superintendents that you can engage,” Looney said. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to agree with your position; that doesn’t mean I’m going to change the direction of the district, but I am willing to listen and learn and be an active participant in how we make all the schools better.”

Looney spent the last 10 years leading a much smaller, affluent district in Williamson County, Tennessee, outside Nashville. He told Diamant his own life prepared him well for the diversity within his new district.

“I was a runaway as a youth,” Looney explained. “I have slept under a bridge before; I’ve slept in vacant houses before, so I have a tremendous amount of empathy and compassion for people that don’t get everything handed to them easily.”

When the Fulton County School Board announced Looney got the job last month, board members ran down his long list of accomplishments and sang Looney’s praises.

“We heard loud and clear that he operates the district with transparency,” board member Katha Stuart said then.

But despite being the 2016 Tennessee superintendent of the year, Looney’s tenure wasn’t without controversy.

A judge cleared Looney of assault charges after an incident with a student having a psychological crisis.

And Looney came under fire from Republican activists over an inclusion training program for teachers.

“From my perspective, it speaks to my commitment to put students first despite politics, despite distractions and despite the fact that at some point in time, we all have to take risks for students to get the work done,” Looney said.

